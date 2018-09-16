RAPID CITY | Harry L. Paulsen, 88, died Aug. 1, 2018, in Rapid City. He was born June 27, 1930, near Burke, SD, and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948.
Harry served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was employed by First American Title Insurance Company for 35 years, and operated Western Title Corporation in Castle Rock, CO.
Harry is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Greg Erpelding, Dawn Elgard, Mark Paulsen, and Susan Paulsen; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Rose Paulsen; brother, Larry Paulsen; and son, Steve Paulsen.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A reception will follow from 4-7 p.m. at the Rimrock Community Center, 12270 W. Highway 44.
Full obituary is available at osheimschmidt.com.
