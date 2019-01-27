Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Gordon L. Paulson, 84, died Jan. 24, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Paulson, Gordon L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments