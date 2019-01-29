RAPID CITY | Gordon Paulson, 84, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2019, with family at his side.
Gordon’s story began on April 29, 1934, in Hilland as the oldest son of Kristian and Evelyn (Ruesink) Paulson. In 1952, he graduated from Philip High School. He grew into a man that had little to complain about, letting his actions speak for him more than words, and found joy in helping others. Gordon was a Korean War veteran, serving from 1953-1955. After returning from Korea, Gordon married Diane Olney on March 4, 1957.
Gordon worked for 35 years at Northwestern Bell. After retirement, he remained very active with the Telephone Pioneers, serving as a member and chapter president. He was named “Marine of the Year” for his detachment in 2011 and 2015 for outstanding leadership and dedication to community service. In 2012, he was named “Marine of the Year” for the Department of South Dakota Marine Corps League.
His passion for volunteerism was acknowledged when he was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for South Dakota and the National Park Partnership Award for his work and leadership on the construction of the walkway system in the Badlands National Park, for which he was honored in Washington, D.C., in 1999.
After retirement, in addition he enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and going to his grandkids’ sporting events, Gordon refined his woodworking skills. You will find his handiwork in all of his kids' homes, his church, and community. Always determined to stay fit, Gordon could be found at the gym working out, on long walks and dancing with the Norwegian Folk Dancers for the Sons of Norway.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane (Olney) Paulson; four children, Kim (Don) Kelley, Kris (Beth) Paulson, Lisa (Todd) Seaman and Dena (Tom) Rus; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two siblings, Gaylord (Beva) Paulson and DeMaris (Erv) Nesheim; and brother-in-law, Paul Newman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kristian and Evelyn Paulson, and sister, Dorothy Kay Newman.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with a luncheon immediately following. Gordon will be buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the local Alzheimer’s Association and Storybook Island for the continued operations and improvements.
