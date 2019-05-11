{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ralph Calvin Payne, 98, died May 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 13, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 14, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Payne, Ralph C.
