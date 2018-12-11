RAPID CITY | Richard Ode Pearson, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Richard “Dick” Pearson was born May 16, 1930, in Brandon to Einar and Julia (Ode) Pearson. He was born at home and enjoyed the carefree life of growing up in a small town. Dick graduated as class valedictorian in 1948 and participated in many activities. He was proud of the Ode-Pearson clan as pioneer bankers and farmers in the region, especially their determination during the Depression and Dust Bowl!
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps immediately following high school. A year later, while in the USMC reserves, he met his future wife and soul mate, Hazel Sogge, (both as first-year students) at Augustana College, Sioux Falls. Dick and Haze married at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, June 12, 1954, and later that summer they headed to MIT (Boston) for Dick to pursue a career in architecture.
They moved back to Sioux Falls in 1957 for Dick's first job in architecture, and sons John Carr and Eric Matthew were soon born. The family moved to Minneapolis in 1960 and sons, Richard Alan and Chris Ode were born, and Dick completed his studies while working.
Dick had long been enthralled with the magic of the Black Hills, and the family moved to Rapid City in 1965, where they settled for good. With the encouragement of Curt Paulsen, Dick designed his first major work, the Rapid City office of Lutheran Social Services. Soon after, he and Marshal Mickley founded the architectural firm Synago, which designed residences, churches and commercial buildings in the Rapid City area, including two Honor Awards from the S.D. Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
Dick had many personal interests. Adventurous activities included pickup rides in the boonies, hunting and fishing, boating and water skiing, bungie jumping (at 70!), and especially downhill skiing (up to 83!). He shared many laughs with the Millstone coffee gang. He designed and built much of the family’s early home furniture. Dick served on the Chamber of Commerce and Arts Council of Rapid City and with the Black Hills Detachment of the Marine Corps League (retired) — Semper Fi!
Calvary Lutheran Church was very important to Dick, both personally and professionally. He collaborated closely with Pastor Dahlstrom in the design of a new worship space, and he also designed and fabricated innovative lamps, hangings, crosses and a stone altar. Dick sang with the choir and attended services faithfully, even in the last months of his failing health.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful support of family and friends during the time of Dick's declining health, and for the caring staff of the Rapid City Medical Center and the Home Health and Hospice Program of Regional Health.
Dick was a devoted family man and shared his life generously with family. Survivors include his wife, Haze; sons, John (Solveig) and Eric (Maggie); six grandchildren, Kirsten (Scott Glascock), Carolyn (Evan Pierson), Karrin (Mike Pasko), Sarah (Caleb Harrison), Ben, and Lindsey (Jed Brown); five great- grandchildren, Henry, Kaylee, Joule, Hazel, and Myles; and sister, Lorna (Tom Kilian) and their children Peter, Mary, and Susan.
Deceased family members include parents, Julia and Einar, and sons, Chris and Alan, Tom and Jim Kilian.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family for a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and the VFW Post 1273.
A service of interment will be held in Brandon in the summer.
Memorials may be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
