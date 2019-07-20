{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Mary Leona Dubray Pechota, 95, died July 16, 2019.

She served in the Women’s Army Corps.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with rosary at 6 p.m. on July 22, at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Colome.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 23, at the church. Burial will be at the Colome Cemetery.

Mason Funeral Home in Winner

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Pechota, Mary L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments