Peden, Wendell M.

Wendell’s community service involvement was extensive and diverse, including 45-years of service with the Boy Scouts of America and a recipient of the Silver Beaver award, church choir involvement from boyhood into his 90s, and service on boards and committees for the local hospital, school, church, and professional organizations in Milbank and Rapid City.

Throughout his life, Wendell was known for his love of singing, immense knowledge of and interest in all things bison, and treasuring his large extended family. He spent hours sharing history, telling stories, and discussing his ideas for useful inventions in his many diverse areas of interest. He traveled to visit family and friends throughout his life and was fortunate to visit 49 of the 50 states. His life-long dedication to his hometown and Gary High School friendships always brought him back to the place he loved best.

In 2018, Wendell was preceded in death by Carol, his wife of 65 years. He lovingly cared for her through her lifelong health challenges. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Vivian Phillips and Ruth Whipp; his brother, David Peden; and two sons-in-law, Dave Kittrell and Richard DeJong.