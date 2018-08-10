Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Arnie Pedersen, 74, died Aug 4, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 12, at Kinkade Funeral in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, at Believers Fellowship in Sturgis. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Pedersen, Arnie
