CENTRAL CITY | Carl Pengra Jr., 66, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019, at the Lead-Deadwood Regional Hospital.
Carl was born on Feb. 26, 1952, in Fort Sill, OK, while his father was serving in the United States Army. After his enlistment was completed, the family returned to Rapid City, where he was raised and graduated high school in 1970. Carl always told people he graduated from Rapid City High School but he was actually in the first graduating class from Stevens High School.
After high school, Carl attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish, where he met and later married Dixie Fuerst-Hofer in May 1971.
Carl tested out several professions including logger, miner, and mechanic, always learning new skills with each job. He eventually settled into retail management, where he worked for over 30 years, first managing the Napa store in Deadwood and Central City, and then the lumber yard/hardware store in Deadwood. Following the closure of the lumber yard, Carl went to work for the ’76 Museum in Deadwood, which eventually merged with Deadwood History Incorporated as an exhibit facilitator. This not only utilized his cabinet-making skills, but also his theater education. He always said this was the first job he ever had where he utilized the skills he learned in college. Carl retired in December 2017.
Carl loved living in the Black Hills and spent many hours exploring the Hills in his beloved jeep and in later years with a 4-wheeler.
Carl was active in the community and as a volunteer. During the 70s and 80s the JCs and the Elks were his passion. He was awarded the Jaycee’s Outstanding Young Man award in 1983. He was president of the JCs and also earned the “Key Man” award twice.
During his years with the Deadwood Elks Club he loved competing at the State Ritual Competitions each year and won 2nd place in 1990 as All State Chaplin and 2nd place as All State Esquire in 1991 and 3rd place as All State Lecturing Knight in 1992. He was Exalted Ruler in 1995-1996.
Carl became involved with the Days of '76 as a volunteer working on the parade in the 80s and this became an on-going passion for the rest of his life. He later became a ’76 Committee member and served as chairman in 1995. He loved working with the stagecoaches and buggies as well as several other aspects with the parade. In later years, he drove the “dragon” in the Chinese section of the parade, dressed in a robe that our son brought back from a tour of duty in Asia. Building the dragon with the late Karen Turbiville is one of Carl’s favorite ’76 memories. As you are watching the parade in these future years, when you see that Dragon come up the street give a salute to Carl. He was extremely proud to be awarded an honorary Gold Card Lifetime Membership to the PRCA in 2017.
Carl also was an active volunteer with Neighborworks. Carl and Dixie were awarded the Volunteer of the Year award in 2007. Carl is also a proud owner of a “Golden Paintbrush” from volunteering so many years with Paint the Town.
Carl was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amy, and his beloved niece, Elissa.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie Pengra; parents, Carl Sr. and Carol Pengra; his children, Zachary Pengra (Chanteal) and Leah Pengra McMichael (Jeff); his grandchildren, Michael Pengra, Danielle Denke, Dayson Pengra, Evan Pengra, JR McMichael, Nate McMichael, Billy McMichael; and his sister, Kathleen Pengra Roth (Jerry), as well as several extended family members who meant so much to him in life and are too numerous to name! To all the in-laws, out-laws, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles — thank you for sharing in our life all these years.
Memorial services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
