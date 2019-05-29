{{featured_button_text}}

BLACK HAWK | George “Red” Pepper, 85, died May 25, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on May 30, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 31, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

