BELLE FOURCHE | Ronald Dean Perschbacher, 59, died Jan. 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on May 31, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

