{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Ralph Leonard Peters Jr., 74, died Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments