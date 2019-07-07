RAPID CITY | Danny Lyle "Dan" Petersen, 69, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019, at home.
Danny Lyle Petersen was born on April 7, 1950, in Lander, WY, to Lyle and Ila Petersen. Dan was raised and attended school in Rawlins, WY. After graduating high school, Dan enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 18. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War where he served four tours and served with distinction earning several medals during his over 21 years of faithful service. Dan was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Bruckner on May 31, 1974, in Rawlings, WY. They started their life together in 29 Palms, CA.
In 1989, Dan, Pat and their children, Danny and Amy settled in Rapid City and have resided here until the time of his death.
Dan graduated from Black Hills State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. Dan was the proud owner of G.R.U.N.T. Counseling where he took pride assisting others recovery from addiction. After retirement, he served as a substitute teacher at St. Thomas More.
Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved hunting with his son Danny and fishing with his close friends. Dan also loved baseball, especially watching Post 22 and Post 320 games with his wife Pat, and umpiring Little League.
Dan will always be remembered for his loud, boisterous laugh, and his ability to make a friend anywhere. He enjoyed spending time with friends at various restaurants and with his friends at AA. Dan was proud of his 34 years of sobriety and ability to live life to the fullest.
He is survived by his mother, Ila Petersen of Sapulpa, OK; his two children, Danny Petersen of Wahiawa, HI, and Amy (Eric) Brown of Hampstead, NC; two grandchildren, Noah and Jonah Brown; and sister, Cliffta Freeman of Sapulpa, OK.
Dan’s father, Lyle Petersen; sister, Marcia Littleton; and brother, David Petersen preceded him in death.
Dan now joins Pat, his beloved wife of 44 years who passed away on March 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Rimrock Church, 12200 W. Highway 44, with Bob Cole officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will immediately follow. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, where Dan will receive full military honors.
Memorials are preferred by the family to Rimrock Church and the Sargent Derr Foundation.
Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
