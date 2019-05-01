{{featured_button_text}}

HURON | Gerald Peterson, 85, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Local survivors include his daughter, Janet (Michael) Carter of Rapid City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Thursday, May 2, at American Lutheran Church.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at American Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow. 

Celebrate
the life of: Peterson, Gerald
