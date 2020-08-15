Peterson, Harry V.

RAPID CITY | Harry V. Peterson, 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020.
Harry was born Jan. 13, 1927, to Harold C. T. and Vivian (Nelson) Peterson in Frederic, WI. Harry and his three younger brothers spent their formative years in Bone Lake Township on family farms. His humble beginnings instilled in Harry a desire to work hard for what he wanted. Harry graduated from Frederic High School in 1945 and enlisted in the army. He served as a sergeant during WWII in Seoul, Korea, until his honorable discharge in 1947.
He graduated from Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa, where he met his future bride, Carol Annderene Nelson. They married on Sept. 10, 1950, and had two daughters. After working for Armour and Company, he established a lifelong career with Lutheran Brotherhood in 1954 beginning as a district representative. His professional accomplishments included Vice President of Lutheran Brotherhood Securities and Director of Agencies. Harry was also the only general agent in the history of Lutheran Brotherhood to attain Agency of the Year for three consecutive years. Harry served on many insurance boards and was appointed to the National Board of General Agents in Washington, D.C. One of Harry’s proudest achievements was to mentor many employees for Lutheran Brotherhood and help them realize their fullest potential. Although Harry’s career required frequent relocations throughout the Midwest, he was always active in the leadership of the churches of which he was a member.
Following his retirement in 1989, he and Carol moved to Rapid City, where he remained active in the business community and South Canyon Lutheran Church. Harry enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, woodworking and traveling.
His loving wife, Carol, predeceased Harry on May 1, 2020. He is survived by his younger brothers, Alvin (Edna), Kenneth (Lucille), Reuben (Jean); and his daughters, Carmen Aarsby-Edwards (James) and Linda Rexroat (Scott) of Gillette, WY. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Kristi Aarsby-Kail (Joshua), Heidi Aarsby-Logsdon (Daniel) and Samantha Rexroat and five great-granddaughters.
Graveside services, with full Military Honors, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with Chaplain (Ret.) Herb B. Cleveland officiating. With CDC guidelines there will be a 20-person maximum and everyone is required to wear face masks.
Memorials in his honor may be made to your local VFW or the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
