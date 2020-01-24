Peterson, Ted
0 entries

Peterson, Ted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ted Peterson, 71, died Jan. 20, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Ted Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News