Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | John Neil Petree, 78, died Aug. 25, 2018. John was born the third of 10 children born to Howard Petree and Shirley (Krauser) Petree.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard; and his brothers, Ron and Don. He is survived by his mother, Shirley; his sons, John Stotz and Elliott Ramirez; his daughter, Tara Ramirez; and his siblings, Bob, Jim, Judy, Deb, Mary, Herb and Ed.

His ashes were buried at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Petree, John N.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments