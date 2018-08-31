BELLE FOURCHE | John Neil Petree, 78, died Aug. 25, 2018. John was born the third of 10 children born to Howard Petree and Shirley (Krauser) Petree.
John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard; and his brothers, Ron and Don. He is survived by his mother, Shirley; his sons, John Stotz and Elliott Ramirez; his daughter, Tara Ramirez; and his siblings, Bob, Jim, Judy, Deb, Mary, Herb and Ed.
His ashes were buried at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
