Pichulo, Ronald L.

SPEARFISH | Ronald L. Pichulo, 86, died Dec. 31, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

