Pierce, James
Pierce, James

ALZADA, Mont. | James Pierce, 87, died Aug. 23, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, S.D., with live-streaming available on the funeral home's website. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

