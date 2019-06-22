{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Charles A. Piper Jr., 88, died June 20, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 25, at the funeral home. Burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Hill City Cemetery.

