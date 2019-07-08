PIEDMONT | Donald A. Policky, 89, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by loving family at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Don was born Dec. 3, 1929, in Upton, WY. He graduated from the University of Wyoming and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War Conflict.
Don established Big D Oil Co. in 1963 and grew the company into a progressive multi-unit convenience store chain with units in several surrounding states. He was an innovator and was always trying something new. He retired in 1998.
Don is survived by his wife Mary; his brother, Ivan; his children from his marriage to Ramona Neilson: Mark (Kathy) Policky, Debbie (Greg) Radley and Don II (Amy) Policky; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Mary’s children, Pam (Corky) Brown and Leisa (Bruce) Nash, one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Francis; his brother, Robert; his sister, Troyce Turner; and infant son, Robert.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont. Burial, with military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rapid City Regional Hospice House, 224 Elk St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
