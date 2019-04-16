{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Daryle J. Poling, 72, died April 10, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 17 at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Poling, Daryle J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments