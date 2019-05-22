RAPID CITY | Charles Louis Pratt, 86, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Charles was born July 14, 1932, in Framingham, MA to Louis and Evelyn (Alger) Pratt.
He joined the U.S. Army on Nov. 17, 1952, in Boston, MA and served overseas.
He is survived by his wife Terry of Rapid City, SD; sons, Robert (Lora) and Mark.
Charlie was a loving husband, and an inspiring teacher, a compassionate psychologist and an avid reader.
He touched the lives of many people. Remember me not because of death, but for love and my life. I have not gone anywhere, I am everywhere.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, with visitation one hour prior to service at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Condolences can be conveyed on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
