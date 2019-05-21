{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Charles Louis Pratt, 86, died May 18, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on May 23, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

