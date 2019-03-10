RAPID CITY | Robert E. Prunty, 92, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Martin Good Samaritan nursing home.
Robert E. Prunty, son of Earl and Hazel (Slocum) Prunty, was born Dec. 28, 1926, in Rapid City. Bob went to school in Rapid City, graduating from RC High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy. Following discharge from the Navy he went to the SD School of Mines. On June 5, 1948, he married Eleanor Ballenger in Rapid City. With her help (she got a PHT — Pushing Hubby Thru —Certificate), he graduated in May 1950, with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Robert went to work as a design engineer for Oliver Corp., which subsequently became part of White Motor Corp. He always said the most enjoyable work was designing tractor parts and components and wound up as Vice President of Engineering, retiring in December 1987.
Robert’s favorite times during those years was helping Eleanor raise three great boys and all that goes with that. He loved the boys’ activities, along with family camping, fishing, skiing, golfing and traveling on various vacation trips all over the country.
For retirement he and Eleanor went to beautiful Bella Vista, AR, for more fishing, golfing and traveling. When they finally had to slow down in 2006, they decided to come back to the Black Hills to enjoy family, friends and the Hills. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2008. Robert was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church.
Grateful for having shared Robert’s life include his wife of 70 years, Eleanor of Rapid City; three sons, Michael (Adrianne) Prunty of Rapid City, Richard Prunty of Wheaton, IL, and William (Cindy), Bella Vista, AR; brother, William (Gigi) Prunty, Bozeman, MT; brother-in-law, Larry Engel, Olympia, WA; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol of Olympia, WA.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Fr. Bill Zandri officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
