RAPID CITY | Robert E. Prunty, 92, died March 3, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. on March 14, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

