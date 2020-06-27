Quaintance, Meddie L.

EAGAN, Minn. | Meddie L. Quaintance, 83, formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away on June 10, 2020.
Meddie was a teacher at Rapid City Central High School for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Patricia. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Juanita Quaintance; children, Kristi (Bill) Peters and Kurt (Kari) Quaintance; grandchildren, Danielle, Cole, Kati, and Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Rapid City.
