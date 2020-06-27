Quaintance, Meddie L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAGAN, Minn. | Meddie L. Quaintance, 83, formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away on June 10, 2020.

Meddie was a teacher at Rapid City Central High School for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Patricia. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Juanita Quaintance; children, Kristi (Bill) Peters and Kurt (Kari) Quaintance; grandchildren, Danielle, Cole, Kati, and Ryan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Rapid City.

To plant a tree in memory of Meddie Quaintance as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.