RAPID CITY | Robert David Ramaley, born Nov. 4, 1925, went home Sept. 11, 2019. It’s how the dash was lived that really matters.
Born the youngest of five, he was a survivor. He survived the depression, a World War, two packs a day for almost 40 years, previous bouts with cancer and five children. Thanks Dad! He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. Of the many accomplishments in life he was most proud of his Combat Infantry Badge, awarded the Bronze Star Medal and his five children, their spouses, children and grandchildren, into whom he poured his love and knowledge.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jane; his children, Mark (Roxanne), Anne (Tim) Treick, Sara (Wiley) Cress, David (Lende) and Michael (Heather); grandchildren, Ryan (Bridgette), Chad (Patty), Neysa (Dave) Childress, Amanda Treick, Hannah (Ian) Irwin, Scott Cress, Rachel Cress, Pamela (Ava) Suafali, Amanda Cardoso, Alisha (Mike) Kunkel, Thomas (Kelsey), Emma Ramaley, Joseph Ramaley; numerous great-grandchildren; and even a great- great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ella (Rasmussen); brothers, David and Howard; sisters, Margretta and Elizabeth; and grandson, Robert Cress.
A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17, at Parkview Evangelical Free Church, 333 Sandra Lane. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. At Bob’s request, a gathering at the church with milk and cookies will be held following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Zola Levitt Ministries.
"Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:23
