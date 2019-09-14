{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert “Bob” Ramaley, 93, died Sept. 11, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17, at Parkview Evangelical Free Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

