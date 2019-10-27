RAPID CITY | Theodore J. "Ted" Rapp, 92, died Oct. 24, 2019 at Primrose Assisted Living Center.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1927 at Kimball, SD to John and Ursula (Jones) Rapp.
He was united in marriage to Judy Shove on February 4, 1948. He was active at St. Therese Parish and a former Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Ted served in the U.S. Army and served time in Korea.
Ted was in business with his brother, Richard, in Rapp’s House Moving for many years.
Survivors include his son, Randy (Paulette) Rapp, Rapid City; daughter, Cathy Rapp, Rapid City; brother, Jim Rapp, St. Louis, MO; sister in law, Frances Stapelberg, Lodi, CA; two grandchildren: John Rapp and Sarah Rapp; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents; seven siblings; and a grandson, Robert Rapp.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at St. Therese Catholic Church with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the church with Rev. Kerry Prendiville presiding.
Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with full military honors rendered by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard.
Ted’s online guestbook can be signed at www.osheimschmidt.com
