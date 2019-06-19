{{featured_button_text}}

NISLAND | David G. Rathbun, 84, died June 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on June 21, at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

