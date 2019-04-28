{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dorlan F. Rathke, 91, died April 23, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 2, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

