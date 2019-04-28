RAPID CITY | Dorlan F. Rathke, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Dorlan was born June 8, 1927, to Louise and Fred Rathke in Dupree, SD. Dorlan was preceded in death by two brothers, Dewey and Bud; as well as two sisters, Sally Ludington and Marjorie McDougal, who passed away April 28, 2019.
At the age of 18, during WWII, Dorlan entered the US Merchant Marines. Dorlan was previously married, and had two daughters: Diana Lynn Irons, husband Cecil and Jill Kathleen Kelley, husband Steve.
Dorlan leaves surviving grandchildren: Shannon Irons Leighton and Shad Reed; and three great-grandchildren: Isabella and Kaylee Leighton and Indie Jean Reed.
Dorlan later married Polly Hunter, and his life was further blessed with two daughters: Dr. Susan Wagner, husband Alan Stewart, and Rebecca Simmons, husband Jim; grandchildren, Sarah and Jimmy and two great-grandchildren, Jimmy IV and Juan Diego.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorlan is also survived by his longtime companion of 25 years, Reva Blundell; her daughter and son-in-law, Nancee and Kevin Driscoll; and grandchildren, Mckena, Garett, and Logan. Dorlan is also survived by Reva’s great-granddaughter, Jayda McNabb.
Dorlan left them with never-ending love and memories that will remain with them throughout their lives. They are grateful to be “forever pals” with him.
Dorlan was an avid outdoorsman who loved fly fishing and pheasant and deer hunting. He was also a skilled woodworker. Later in life he enjoyed antiquing, where he met Reva and they spent years enjoying the hobby together. Dorlan enjoyed spending time at Reva’s cabin at Angostura Lake. Dorlan’s presence will be significantly missed due to the space he occupied in the hearts of those he leaves behind. But as Dorlan always said, “Without goodbyes, there can never be hellos.”
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Bob Jacobs officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are entrusted to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Family and friends may leave condolence wishes in his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.