FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Jack Redden passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was 92, born Sept. 24, 1926, in Rossville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet and daughter, Alison. He is survived by daughters, Becky (Garry) Sauro of Chandler, AZ, and Jill (Eric) Richards of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren, Shad Goodsell, Amanda Sauro, Kevin Sauro, Samantha Sauro, Jess (Kevin) Jacobi, Julian Richards; step-granddaughter, Jessica Fox; great-granddaughter, Kira Fox; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Jack grew up on a farm in Alvin, IL, the youngest of five children. He joined the Marine Corps at 18, and his company commander at the time saw potential in Jack, encouraging him to apply for the V-12 program, which would allow him to attend college rather than serve overseas. He was accepted and obtained his bachelor’s degree at Dartmouth and PhD at Harvard in geology, both covered as part of the GI Bill.
Jack met his wife, Harriet, while he was at Harvard. They were married in 1951 and moved to Custer, SD, while Jack was finishing up his PhD and working for the U.S. Geological Society. He continued to work for the USGS in Lakewood, CO, until 1959, when he obtained his first teaching position at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (now Virginia Tech). In 1964, Jack became part of a team that developed a new university in Ohio, known as Wright State University, where he served as Dean for five years.
In 1969, Jack had the opportunity to return to the Black Hills to serve as professor of Geology at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, SD. This was where he remained until his retirement in 1991, continuing as professor emeritus. After retirement he continued to work on the geology map of the Black Hills for the USGS and as an independent consultant until the age of 82.
Jack’s real love was field geology. His informal supportive ways created bonds and affected his students in positive ways over the years. He managed numerous summer field camps and conducted field trips for countless visiting students and professors. His students have told many tales of trying to keep up with him tromping up hillsides, or holding on for dear life as a passenger in one of his VW bugs on back country roads.
Jack’s most prized accomplishment was his completion of the USGS Geologic Map of the Black Hills, published in 2018 with colleague Ed DeWitt after almost 25 years of work and research. He also was a major contributor to the geologic illustration exhibit at the Journey Museum in Rapid City, which depicts all of the geologic formations spanning the geologic history of the Black Hills. In 2016, Jack was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame for his contributions in geology to the State of South Dakota.
Jack always expressed gratitude for many blessings in his life including his family and friends and all the opportunities he was given. He was a mountain of a man — lover of geology, teaching, the outdoors, gardening, martinis, and his many dogs. He will be greatly missed!
A Celebration of his Life will be held in Rapid City this summer at a date to be announced later.
The family would like to thank New Mercer Commons, Centre Avenue Health and Rehab Center, and Pathways Hospice for all their care of Jack in his last few year’s stay in Fort Collins.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Darton Geological Society or Best Friends Animal Society.
Please visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/ to share memories of Jack, and look for an update on his celebration of life.
