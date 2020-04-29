Reeves, Arthur 'Leigh'
CUSTER | Arthur "Leigh" Reeves, 86, died April 25, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A family-only graveside memorial service will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home

