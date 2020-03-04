Regan, Daniel R.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary on Sunday, March 8, at St. Martins Chapel in Sturgis, S.D.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.