ELGIN, N.D. | Herbert Douglas Reichert, 86, died July 31, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, at Hope Congregational Church. Burial will be at Pilgerheim Baptist Cemetery south of Bentley.

Reichert, Herbert D.
