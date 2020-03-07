Rice, John T.
Rice, John T.

BOX ELDER | John Thomas Rice, 70, died Jan. 20, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

