Rice, John T.

BOX ELDER | John Thomas Rice, 70, died Jan. 20, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at the Lions Club Park Gazebo in Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

 

