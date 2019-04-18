{{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | Ernest “Big E” Richards, 76, died April 12, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on April 23, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Isburg Funeral Chapels

Celebrate
the life of: Richards, Ernest 'Big E'
