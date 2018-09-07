Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | William “Bill” A. Richards, 89, died Sept. 5, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1111 Oriole Drive. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Richards, William A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments