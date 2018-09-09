Subscribe for 33¢ / day
William Richards

RAPID CITY | William “Bill” A. Richards, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

William “Bill” Richards was born March 26, 1929, in Ridge, MT, to Clyde and Geraldine (Malley) Richards. The family homesteaded at Belle Creek, MT. Bill worked and ranched in the area until he enlisted in the US Army in 1948. He served in Washington, DC, as a member of the Old Guard-Precision-Drill-Team.

While in the US Army, Bill married Catherine M. Olson on Oct. 30, 1948.

After his discharge, Bill pursued many different careers, but ultimately became a professional truck driver, known to may as “Wild Bill.” He retired at age 74.

Bill was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1985.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Catherine; four children, Ronald (Dorothy) Williams, Dianne Iverson, Steven (Jinx) Richards and Shirley Beck; 10 surviving siblings; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 10, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1111 Oriole Drive. A reception will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. following services at Minneluzahan Senior Citizen Center, 315 N. 4th St.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Friends may sign his online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home's website.

Celebrate
the life of: Richards, William A.
