RAPID CITY | William “Bill” E. Richards, 78, died July 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 30, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Vigil and Recital of the Rosary at 7 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on July 31, at the church.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with full military honors.

