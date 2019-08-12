RAPID CITY | Verlin Elmer Richardt, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Health Home Plus Hospice House.
Verlin was born Oct. 23, 1932, to Elmer and Hilma (Swanson) Richardt at their home in Summit.
Verlin was drafted into the United States Army on March 27, 1953, during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, WA, in the infantry unit. Verlin was honorably discharged on March 25, 1955 and then served 8 years in United States Army Reserve. Verlin then moved to Minneapolis, where he worked on the railroad. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Phyllis Barbara Schulz in Minneapolis. They were married Sept. 1, 1956, in Waubay, SD. They eventually moved to Rapid City in 1961, where they raised their four children.
Verlin worked for MDU for 33-1/2 years, retiring in 1994.
Verlin and Phyllis enjoyed many years traveling the U.S. and snowbirding in Arizona. Some of their most enjoyable times were watching their grandchildren’s activities (which they rarely missed).
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his children: son, Scott (Carla) Richardt of Rapid City, daughter, Kristi (Darcy) Paluch of Rapid City, daughter, LeAnn (Jan) Remily of Black Hawk, and son, Jeffrey (Virginia) Richardt of Rapid City; grandchildren: Erica (Steven), Erin, Brandon, Corey, Morgan (Jordan), Presli, Brooke, Joshua, Madison, Leah, and Isabelle; great-grandchildren: Rylee, Elliott, Paisli, Poppi, and baby girl Murphy; sister, Doreen Johnson of Watertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Verlin was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis; his parents, Elmer and Hilma Richardt; sisters, Bernice (Laverne) Holscher and Marilyn (Howard) Zubke; brother, Darwin Richardt; infant twin sons, Brent and Blaine Richardt; and an infant daughter.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial, with full Military Honors will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Verlin Richardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.