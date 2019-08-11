{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Verlin E. Richardt, 86, died Aug. 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with full military honors.

