STURGIS | Lloyd Allen Rogers, 95, died May 5, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. today, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. on May 9, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Timothy Castor officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

