OKATON | Robert Roghair, 85, died Dec. 25, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 2 p.m. CST on Dec. 31, at the Evangelical Free Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Murdo Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

