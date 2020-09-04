 Skip to main content
Rombough, Ronald 'Ron'
Rombough, Ronald 'Ron'

RAPID CITY | Ronald “Ron” Rombough, 89, died Sept. 1, 2020.

He was in the U.S. Navy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

