Ronken, Roland 'Ron'

Ron was born August 10, 1924 in Tacoma, WA, the only child of Harlan and Laura (Nobles) Ronken. The family moved many times before finally settling in the Lead-Deadwood area. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1941 and worked as an aviation metalsmith.

Ron married Dolores “Dee” Daue on June 16, 1948 and together they raised two children, Dan and Robin. After 27 years in the military, Ron retired in 1968. The family relocated to Deadwood. He spent a few years at various jobs until he decided to earn a teaching degree from Black Hills College, graduating in 1974 when he was 50 years old. He taught in Isabel for two years and then New Stuyhok, AK, for eight years. Ron and Dee moved to rural Vale after he retired from teaching.