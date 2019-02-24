Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Johnny Lee Root, 66, died Feb. 19, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral home with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

